KNR Constructions gallops after good Q1 earnings

KNR Constructions jumped 5.51% to Rs 239.50 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 8.8% to Rs 46.68 crore on 1.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Total expense declined by 4.6% to Rs 470.22 crore in the June quarter compared with the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q1 June 2020 was at Rs 59.28 crore, up by 5% from Rs 56.44 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense increased by 57% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 22.06 crore during the quarter.

KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

