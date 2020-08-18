Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 403.35, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.38% rally in NIFTY and a 7.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 403.35, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38281.44, up 0.61%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 7.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15588.45, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 404, down 1.34% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 16.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.38% rally in NIFTY and a 7.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)