Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 79.9 points or 1.15% at 6891.64 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.99%), Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.93%),AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.65%),Dolat Investments Ltd (down 4.28%),Centrum Capital Ltd (down 4.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were RBL Bank Ltd (down 3.76%), Central Bank of India (down 3.72%), IFCI Ltd (down 3.2%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 3.15%), and Union Bank of India (down 2.97%).

On the other hand, JSW Holdings Ltd (up 3.87%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (up 1.11%), and Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 0.88%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 69.17 or 0.15% at 46821.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.85 points or 0.14% at 13721.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.47 points or 0.17% at 17781.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.36 points or 0.28% at 5926.1.

On BSE,1089 shares were trading in green, 1772 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

