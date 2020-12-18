Surya Roshni spurts on fresh order win

Surya Roshni rose 2.58% to Rs 343.45 after the company said it received an order worth Rs 72.62 crore for API coated grade pipes from Indian Oil Corporation.

Surya Roshni in a regulatory filing on Friday (18 December 2020) announced that it has bagged a Rs 72.62 crore order for supplying API 5L Grade 3LPE coated and bare pipes to Indian Oil Corporation for a gas pipeline project. The order is to be executed in eight months.

Surya Roshni manufactures cold rolled steel strips, pipes and tubes, in addition to lamps and other lighting accessories.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 86.5% to Rs 41.92 crore on a 3.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1374.24 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

