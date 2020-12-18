Telecom shares drop

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 17.87 points or 1.4% at 1257.03 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.8%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 3.08%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.26%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.72%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.15%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.01%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.6%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.87%), and ITI Ltd (up 1.46%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 69.17 or 0.15% at 46821.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.85 points or 0.14% at 13721.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.47 points or 0.17% at 17781.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.36 points or 0.28% at 5926.1.

On BSE,1089 shares were trading in green, 1772 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

