UltraTech Cement allots 3024 equity shares

Under ESOS

Cement has allotted 3,024 equity shares of Rs 10/- of the Company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 27,46,40,512 equity shares of Rs 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 2,74,64,05,120 /-

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)