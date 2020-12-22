Kolte Patil Developers monetize land for Rs 81.29 cr in second phase of Life Republic project

-
ALSO READ
Kolte-Patil acknowledged as India's most trusted real estate brand by TRA's Brand Trust Report 2020
Dholera Greenfield Smart City - a Trillion Dollar Baby
Kolte-Patil Developers declines after dismal Q1 performance
Kolte-Patil completes buyout of 50% stake in township project
Kolte Patil Developers recognized as India's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand
-
Kolte Patil Developers announced that the Company through its subsidiary Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) (KPIT) has entered into an agreement with Planet Smart City, a UK based proptech company, for the second and final leg of strategic land monetization at Sector R10 in KPDL's Pune-based township project Life Republic for Rs 81.29 crore.
This portion of land measuring ~4.92 acres in Sector R10 has a residential development potential of 6.8 lakh sq. ft. in terms of saleable area.
This agreement follows the initial transaction of Rs 91 crore between the two companies announced in April this year, for monetization of ~5.42 acres in Sector R10 with residential development potential of 7.6 lakh sq. ft. based on saleable area. Aggregate value of both these transactions over two phases is Rs 172 crore.
Similar to the previous agreement, this land parcel in Sector R10 will be jointly developed by KPIT and Planet Smart City in the profit sharing model.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU