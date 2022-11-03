Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.35% to Rs 129.88 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 0.42% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.35% to Rs 129.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.129.8891.2410.6416.1715.0815.8913.3514.579.539.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)