JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves expansion and modernization of Sikandrabad unit
Business Standard

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.35% to Rs 129.88 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 0.42% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.35% to Rs 129.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales129.8891.24 42 OPM %10.6416.17 -PBDT15.0815.89 -5 PBT13.3514.57 -8 NP9.539.57 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU