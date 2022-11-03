Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.35% to Rs 129.88 croreNet profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 0.42% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.35% to Rs 129.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales129.8891.24 42 OPM %10.6416.17 -PBDT15.0815.89 -5 PBT13.3514.57 -8 NP9.539.57 0
