Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 682.69 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 20.62% to Rs 44.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 682.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 546.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.682.69546.498.609.1655.7546.8650.1841.8544.5736.95

