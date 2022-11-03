JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves expansion and modernization of Sikandrabad unit
Business Standard

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 682.69 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 20.62% to Rs 44.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 682.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 546.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter Ended Sep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales682.69546.49 25 OPM %8.609.16 -PBDT55.7546.86 19 PBT50.1841.85 20 NP44.5736.95 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU