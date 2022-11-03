Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 682.69 croreNet profit of Gravita India rose 20.62% to Rs 44.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 682.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 546.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter Ended Sep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales682.69546.49 25 OPM %8.609.16 -PBDT55.7546.86 19 PBT50.1841.85 20 NP44.5736.95 21
