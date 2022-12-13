Kothari Sugars' Kattur unit commences operations for sugar season 2022-23

-
Kothari Sugars and Chemicals said that its Tamil Nadu-based Kattur Sugar Unit has commenced its sugarcane crushing operations for the sugar season 2022 - 2023.
The announcement was made during market hours today.
Kothari Sugars and Chemicals is an integrated sugar company with units at Kattur and Sathamangalam in Tamil Nadu. The company has a combined capacity of 6,400 TCD. It also has a distillery capacity of 60 KLPD and a total power co-generation capacity of 33 MW. The company's net profit declined 75.2% to Rs 0.67 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 2.70 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose by 30.1% YoY to Rs 116.81 crore during the quarter.
The scrip rose 0.83% to currently trade at Rs 42.40 on the NSE.
