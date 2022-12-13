Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Narmada Agrobase Ltd, Veeram Securities Ltd, Country Condos Ltd and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 December 2022.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd tumbled 19.96% to Rs 21.05 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Narmada Agrobase Ltd lost 8.91% to Rs 22.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3356 shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 13.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd slipped 5.77% to Rs 5.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd fell 5.76% to Rs 344.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2423 shares in the past one month.

