Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 26.04 points or 0.73% at 3555.69 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.89%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.44%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.12%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.57%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.48%), DLF Ltd (down 0.27%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.92%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 351.46 or 0.57% at 62482.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.85 points or 0.49% at 18588.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.02 points or 0.34% at 29765.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.92 points or 0.23% at 9271.71.

On BSE,1994 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

