Volumes soar at IIFL Wealth Management Ltd counter

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 32.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares

Polycab India Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 December 2022.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 32.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.55% to Rs.1,820.00. Volumes stood at 22481 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd clocked volume of 20.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.02% to Rs.2,932.05. Volumes stood at 5.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd clocked volume of 61121 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11391 shares. The stock gained 0.04% to Rs.2,600.00. Volumes stood at 7955 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd clocked volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.95% to Rs.598.40. Volumes stood at 97311 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd recorded volume of 22.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.37% to Rs.1,371.40. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)