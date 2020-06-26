Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 55.80 croreNet profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 55.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 229.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 231.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.8053.23 5 229.96231.57 -1 OPM %5.930.75 -5.233.15 - PBDT2.27-0.50 LP 8.621.84 368 PBT1.39-1.55 LP 5.16-1.95 LP NP1.32-1.16 LP 4.25-1.45 LP
