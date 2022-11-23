KPIT Tech gains on strategic partnership with Renualt Group

KPIT Technologies rallied 4.43% to Rs 713.55 after the IT company announced that it has been selected by Renault Group as a strategic software scaling partner for next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) program.

Renault Group is making significant investments and strategic partnerships to develop an industry-leading SDV platform. This platform will drive Renault Group's global growth over the following decades by delivering unmatched experience to end consumers and unlocking monetization over the length of vehicle ownership.

Renault Group expects the SDV technology programs to drive value to its roadmap of vehicle production programs that will start from 2026.

The company said that SDV programs will encompass contributions for ADAS, chassis, body electronics, platforms, systems engineering, and vehicle validation.

Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies, "The power of software from KPIT will unlock electrification, autonomous driving, and connected vehicle experiences that will delight Renault consumers. KPIT will bring competencies at scale, IP, an ecosystem of partnerships, thereby creating long-term value."

KPIT Technologies its provides software development, global IT consulting to its clients, predominantly in banking, financial services and insurance, life sciences and services, energy resources and utilities and manufacturing (which mainly includes discrete manufacturing, hi-tech & media, auto and consumer packaged goods) verticals.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 4.7% to Rs 115.05 crore on 3.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,192.08 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

