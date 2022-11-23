Radico Khaitan Ltd up for five straight sessions

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1027.15, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.62% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% gain in NIFTY and a 15.21% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1027.15, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18269.7. The Sensex is at 61531.66, up 0.18%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has slipped around 1.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43854.15, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74814 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

