JBM Auto soars on bagging order for 200 EV buses from DTC

JBM Auto surged 8.43% to Rs 665.95 after the company bagged an order for supply, operation and maintenance of 200 air conditioned fully built low floor electric buses of 12 meter length from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
The order has been bagged under Government of India's Flagship Fame II EV Policy.
JBM Auto is the flagship company of the JBM Group. The group has a diversified portfolio with presence in multiple domains such as automotive, engineering & design services, renewable energy, railways and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 12.19 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 25.87 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 323% to Rs 546 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU