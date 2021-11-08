JBM Auto soars on bagging order for 200 EV buses from DTC

JBM Auto surged 8.43% to Rs 665.95 after the company bagged an order for supply, operation and maintenance of 200 air conditioned fully built low floor electric buses of 12 meter length from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The order has been bagged under Government of India's Flagship Fame II EV Policy.

JBM Auto is the flagship company of the JBM Group. The group has a diversified portfolio with presence in multiple domains such as automotive, engineering & design services, renewable energy, railways and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 12.19 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 25.87 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 323% to Rs 546 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

