Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 PAT up 6% YoY to Rs 83 crore

Balrampur Chini Mills reported 6.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 83.10 crore despite a 5.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,213.82 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
On the segmental front, Sugar revenue was Rs 1,020.46 crore (down 4% YoY), Co-generation revenue was Rs 27.72 crore (down 10% YoY), Distillery revenue was Rs 253.07 crore (down 3.7% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 4.38 crore (down 25.5% YoY) in the second quarter.
Total expenses fell by 7.2% to Rs 1,113.37 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 1,199.25 crore in Q2 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 106.84 crore, up by 7.4% from Rs 99.45 crore in Q2 FY21.
Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest sugar producers in India. The operations of the company are forward integrated, manufacturing alcohol (using molasses, a byproduct of sugar) and power (using cogeneration from bagasse, another byproduct of sugar manufacturing).
The scrip was down 1.10% to currently trade at Rs 333 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 330.85 and 339.85 so far during the day.
