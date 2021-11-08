IndusInd Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Divis Laboratories Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd and Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 November 2021.

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 10.02% to Rs 1069.6 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Divis Laboratories Ltd tumbled 7.19% to Rs 4830.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30275 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd crashed 6.15% to Rs 892.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43437 shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd dropped 4.76% to Rs 579.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd fell 4.29% to Rs 3304.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15735 shares in the past one month.

