NACL Industries declines on termination of agreement with UPL

-
ALSO READ
NACL Industries' R&D facility receives accreditation for Good Laboratory Practice
NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 258.40% in the March 2021 quarter
UPL secures ratings outlook upgrade from Fitch
UPL enters into license agreement with Japanese company Meiji
Panache Innovations intimates of termination of trademark license agreement for brand Hyundai
-
NACL Industries skid 2% to Rs 73.45 after the company mutually agreed with UPL to terminate the Contract Manufacturing Agreement (CMA) which was signed for the purpose of manufacturing three intermediate products at its Srikakulam Technical plant.
NACL Industries had earlier signed a Contract Manufacturing Agreement (CMA) with UPL for the purpose of manufacturing three intermediate products at the company's Srikakulam Technical plant. In view of changed business circumstances with respect to commercial feasibility of the project and other external and internal factors, the CMA was commercially unviable to both parties.
Accordingly, it has been mutually agreed between NACL Industries and UPL to terminate the CMA and all the ancillary documents/agreements vide execution of the 'Mutual Termination and Settlement Agreement (Termination Agreement)'. Such termination will materially not have any financial and business impact on NACL Industries, the firm further clarified.
NACL Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 30.3% to Rs 24.38 crore on a 28.7% surge in net sales to Rs 442.85 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
NACL Industries is involved in the business of crop protection. It manufactures technicals (active ingredient) and formulations.
Shares of UPL rose 0.81% to Rs 743.50 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU