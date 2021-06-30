KRBL slips after weak Q4 performance

-
KRBL fell 3.03% to Rs 240.40 after the company's consolidated net profit declined by 7.7% to Rs 138.08 crore on 8.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 973.97 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Revenue from Agri business stood at Rs 956.14 crore (down 8% YoY) while revenue from Energy business segment was at Rs 41.82 crore (down 1.1% YoY) in the fourth quarter.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 186.42 crore, down by 7.3% from Rs 201.01 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 558.91 crore and revenues declined 11.3% to Rs 3991.88 crore in FY21 over FY20.
KRBL is world's leading basmati rice producer and has fully integrated operations in every aspect of basmati value chain, right from seed development, contract farming, procurement of paddy, storage, processing, packaging, branding and marketing.
