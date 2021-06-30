Vindhya Telelinks soars after stellar Q4 performance

Vindhya Telelinks jumped 9.59% to Rs 1349.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 116.03 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 38.26 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased by 21.2% YoY to Rs 556.56 crore during the quarter. The revenue from Cable business segment stood at Rs 256.49 crore (up 177.1% YoY) while revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) segment was at Rs 365.06 crore (down 6% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 155.32 crore, up 14.5% from Rs 135.66 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 13.8% to Rs 270.07 crore on 20.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,502.05 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2020-21.

Vindhya Telelinks is engaged in manufacturing and sale of cables (comprising of telecommunications cables, other types of wires & cables, FRP rods/glass rovings etc.) and turnkey contracts & services business.

