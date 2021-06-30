Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 18.83 points or 0.68% at 2761.98 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.14%), K E C International Ltd (down 1.96%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.06%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 1%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.34%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 2.23%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.8%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1.36%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 125.45 or 0.24% at 52675.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.4 points or 0.22% at 15782.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.74 points or 0.64% at 25252.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.47 points or 0.4% at 7853.02.

On BSE,1840 shares were trading in green, 1285 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

