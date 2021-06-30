PVR Ltd down for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1343.95, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 36.71% in last one year as compared to a 51.7% rally in NIFTY and a 32.65% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1343.95, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 15822.65. The Sensex is at 52808.12, up 0.49%.PVR Ltd has added around 2.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1811.8, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1346, down 0.67% on the day. PVR Ltd jumped 36.71% in last one year as compared to a 51.7% rally in NIFTY and a 32.65% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

