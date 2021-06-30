Real Estate stocks soften

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 16.98 points or 0.62% at 2735.41 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.47%), DLF Ltd (down 1.88%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.85%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.43%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.42%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.1%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.39%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.04%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.61%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 125.45 or 0.24% at 52675.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.4 points or 0.22% at 15782.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.74 points or 0.64% at 25252.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.47 points or 0.4% at 7853.02.

On BSE,1840 shares were trading in green, 1285 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

