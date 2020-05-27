Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd, Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd and North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2020.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd crashed 6.16% to Rs 78.45 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2184 shares in the past one month.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd lost 5.67% to Rs 34.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5538 shares in the past one month.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.56% to Rs 51.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1099 shares in the past one month.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd shed 5.35% to Rs 8.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 584 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd plummeted 5.25% to Rs 4.69. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7219 shares in the past one month.

