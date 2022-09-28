Krsnaa Diagnostics plans to launch 600 diagnostics centers pan-India

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced its plans to launch 600 diagnostics centers across India. The company will strengthen its footprint across Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, with the spread across metros, tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The centers will be equipped to offer specialized services in precision medicine, genetics, genomics, and molecular diagnostics, along with the routine investigations of biochemistry and serology, which are commonly used in routine diagnostics tests. The centers will offer dedicated services for women's health (hormones/ PCOD), diabetes monitoring, cardiac health, and cancer care.

