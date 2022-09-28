Krsnaa Diagnostics plans to launch 600 diagnostics centers pan-India

-
ALSO READ
Krsnaa Diagnostics rises on planning to foray into retail healthcare services
Krsnaa Diagnostics to set up radiology unit for Indira Gandhi Hospital in New Delhi
Krsnaa Diagnostics commences operations at diagnostic center at Khanna and Ludhiana
Krsnaa Diagnostics rises on bagging order from Rajasthan Govt
Krsnaa Diagnostics successfully bids for Govt. of Maharashtra tender
-
The centers will be equipped to offer specialized services in precision medicine, genetics, genomics, and molecular diagnostics, along with the routine investigations of biochemistry and serology, which are commonly used in routine diagnostics tests. The centers will offer dedicated services for women's health (hormones/ PCOD), diabetes monitoring, cardiac health, and cancer care.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU