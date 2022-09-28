Krsnaa Diagnostics rises on plan to foray into retail healthcare services

Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 1.11% to Rs 488.45 after the company said that it plans to launch 600 diagnostics centers across India to offer specialized healthcare services.

The company said it will set up these centres in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, metros, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The centers will be equipped to offer specialized services in precision medicine, genetics, genomics, and molecular diagnostics, along with the routine investigations of biochemistry and serology, which are commonly used in routine diagnostics tests.

The centers will offer dedicated services for women's health (hormones/ PCOD), diabetes monitoring, cardiac health, and cancer care.

Pallavi Jain, managing director of Krsnaa Diagnostics said, Considering the rising demand for diagnostics services and to cater to the remotest parts of the country, we have decided to enter deep markets through a franchise model. With this expansion, we wish to take the high-end infrastructure and best-in-class diagnostics services to more people across the country.

Ravinder Sethi, chief operating officer of Krsnaa Diagnostics commented, Currently, we operate most of our centers through hospitals. This initiative is set to bolster and accelerate our footprint in India and improve healthcare access for patients. With this launch, we are getting closer to the patients to ensure we are present in places where there is unmet needs of healthcare delivery.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is a diagnostic services provider, both in radiology and pathology. The company reported 34.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.22 crore on a 14.8% decrease in net sales to Rs 112.86 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

