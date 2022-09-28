Saksoft Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd and Delphi World Money Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2022.

Saksoft Ltd crashed 8.21% to Rs 102.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 79610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25360 shares in the past one month.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd lost 6.60% to Rs 300.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 86180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33514 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd tumbled 6.42% to Rs 21.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1689 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd fell 6.00% to Rs 2.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24145 shares in the past one month.

Delphi World Money Ltd pared 5.74% to Rs 393.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 197 shares in the past one month.

