Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2022.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 5.32% to Rs 13.88 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd crashed 4.75% to Rs 276. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68495 shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank tumbled 4.35% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd fell 4.31% to Rs 26.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slipped 4.30% to Rs 106.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

