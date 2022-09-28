Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 97.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares

Symphony Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 September 2022.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 97.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.81% to Rs.113.60. Volumes stood at 4.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd witnessed volume of 2.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31419 shares. The stock dropped 0.85% to Rs.835.15. Volumes stood at 23942 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 15.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.86% to Rs.1,489.95. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 4.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.49% to Rs.1,369.00. Volumes stood at 2.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd recorded volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55624 shares. The stock lost 0.72% to Rs.3,458.75. Volumes stood at 26455 shares in the last session.

