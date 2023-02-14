Krypton Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.55% to Rs 7.69 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.6911.7514.309.960.740.810.340.470.300.40

