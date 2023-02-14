Krypton Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.55% to Rs 7.69 croreNet profit of Krypton Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.6911.75 -35 OPM %14.309.96 -PBDT0.740.81 -9 PBT0.340.47 -28 NP0.300.40 -25
