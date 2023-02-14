Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 77.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 1863.34 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation declined 77.96% to Rs 38.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 175.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 1863.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1751.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1863.341751.015.5619.94150.83433.5475.65364.4538.67175.46

