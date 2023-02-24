KSB consolidated net profit rises 41.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 524.60 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 41.88% to Rs 55.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 524.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 444.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.29% to Rs 182.70 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.40 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 1822.00 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 1497.30 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales524.60444.60 18 1822.001497.30 22 OPM %14.6412.69 -13.5413.99 - PBDT85.2064.70 32 290.60244.50 19 PBT73.2053.70 36 245.30201.00 22 NP55.9039.40 42 182.70149.40 22

