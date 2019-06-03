KTM Industries AG and Bajaj Auto partner for production of 'Powered Two Wheeler' electric vehicles

Industries AG and Auto have decided to initiate a serial production project for PTW ("Powered two wheeler") electric vehicles in the power range of 3 to 10 kW (48 volt) at the level of AG. This platform will support different product variants - scooters, mopeds, small mopeds, under brands of both partners.

This further step in the field of electro mobility is a logical addition to the existing activities with PEXCO in the HUSQVARNA sector.

The serial production will start at Bajaj's production site in Punellndia by 2022. The necessary development budget is covered in the medium-term plans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)