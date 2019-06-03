Tata Steel BSL completes acquisition of Bhushan Energy

-
ALSO READ
SC upholds Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in entirety
SC upholds Insolvency code, says defaulters' paradise is lost
Redefining 'connected parties' in Insolvency Code may be needed: Jaitley
IBBI publishes syllabus for valuer examinations from Apr 2019
IBBI Signs Agreement With IFC For effective implementation of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code
-
Tata Steel BSL has successfully completed the acquisition of Bhushan Energy (''BEL'') in accordance with the Approved Resolution Plan under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Pursuant to the acquisition, the Company holds 99.99% of the total equity share capital of BEL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU