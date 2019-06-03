JUST IN
Tata Steel BSL completes acquisition of Bhushan Energy

Tata Steel BSL has successfully completed the acquisition of Bhushan Energy (''BEL'') in accordance with the Approved Resolution Plan under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Pursuant to the acquisition, the Company holds 99.99% of the total equity share capital of BEL.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:08 IST

