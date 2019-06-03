MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

-
ALSO READ
MOIL secures mining lease for Parsoda Manganese Mine
MOIL cuts prices of manganese ore, other products by 7.5pc
MOIL announces revision in prices of Manganese Ore and other products
MOIL targets to produce 14.75 lakh tonne manganese ore in FY20
Gadkari sees red as MOIL MD skips mining conclave
-
MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 June 2019 as under -
The prices of Ferro Grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), Fines and Chemical Grades of Ore have been decreased by about 7.5 % on the existing prices prevailing since 01 April 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU