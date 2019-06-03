JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hatsun Agro Product acquires Cattle Feed unit in Solapur
Business Standard

MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

Capital Market 

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 June 2019 as under -

The prices of Ferro Grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), Fines and Chemical Grades of Ore have been decreased by about 7.5 % on the existing prices prevailing since 01 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 09:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU