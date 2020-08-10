JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IFCI receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE
Business Standard

Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 49.29% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries declined 28.57% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.29% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.432.82 -49 OPM %16.0810.64 -PBDT0.260.34 -24 PBT0.200.21 -5 NP0.150.21 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 16:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU