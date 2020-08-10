Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 49.29% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Kunststoffe Industries declined 28.57% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.29% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.432.82 -49 OPM %16.0810.64 -PBDT0.260.34 -24 PBT0.200.21 -5 NP0.150.21 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU