Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.29% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries declined 28.57% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.29% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.432.8216.0810.640.260.340.200.210.150.21

