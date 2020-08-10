Sonata Software standalone net profit declines 9.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.75% to Rs 182.15 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 9.98% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 182.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 208.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.182.15208.7729.7123.8350.1357.1045.3352.0733.4537.16

