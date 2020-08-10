JUST IN
Sonata Software standalone net profit declines 9.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.75% to Rs 182.15 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 9.98% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 182.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 208.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales182.15208.77 -13 OPM %29.7123.83 -PBDT50.1357.10 -12 PBT45.3352.07 -13 NP33.4537.16 -10

