Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit rises 15.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.77% to Rs 80.12 crore

Net profit of Anjani Portland Cement rose 15.24% to Rs 19.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 80.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.80.12122.8330.3323.9225.4730.6620.4425.8619.1316.60

