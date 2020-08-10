JUST IN
Anjani Portland Cement standalone net profit rises 15.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.77% to Rs 80.12 crore

Net profit of Anjani Portland Cement rose 15.24% to Rs 19.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 80.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales80.12122.83 -35 OPM %30.3323.92 -PBDT25.4730.66 -17 PBT20.4425.86 -21 NP19.1316.60 15

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 16:10 IST

