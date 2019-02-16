JUST IN
Kush Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 44.12% to Rs 0.19 crore

Kush Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 44.12% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.190.34 -44 OPM %-10.53-29.41 -PBDT0.02-0.07 LP PBT0-0.10 100 NP0-0.10 100

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:31 IST

