Kush Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Powerful earthquake in Hindu Kush, Delhi-NCR feels tremors
6.1 magnitude quake jolts Afghan-Pak border, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Powerful quake in Hindu Kush, Delhi-NCR, J&K feel tremors
2 degree temp rise my melt one-third of glaciers in Hindu Kush: Study
-
Sales decline 44.12% to Rs 0.19 croreKush Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 44.12% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.190.34 -44 OPM %-10.53-29.41 -PBDT0.02-0.07 LP PBT0-0.10 100 NP0-0.10 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU