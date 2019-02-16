JUST IN
Business Standard

South India Projects standalone net profit declines 64.58% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of South India Projects declined 64.58% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.061.82 13 OPM %21.8434.07 -PBDT0.630.62 2 PBT0.600.61 -2 NP0.170.48 -65

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

