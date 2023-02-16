Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.120.158.3313.330.010.010.010.010.010.01

