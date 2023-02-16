Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 85.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.01% to Rs 6442.79 croreNet profit of Torrent Power rose 85.99% to Rs 684.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 368.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.01% to Rs 6442.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3767.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6442.793767.43 71 OPM %22.4124.79 -PBDT1299.31843.02 54 PBT977.43509.12 92 NP684.60368.08 86
