Dr. Reddy's Laboratories enters into licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) that will grant Dr. Reddy's the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug, Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries including India.

Dr. Reddy's will receive technology transfer from Gilead for manufacturing of this drug.

Dr. Reddy's would need to do the manufacturing scale up and obtain regulatory approval for marketing of this drug in respective countries.

Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy developed by Gilead, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat Covid-19.

