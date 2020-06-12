JM Financial announces closure of QIP issue

-
Issue price fixed at Rs 70 per shareJM Financial announced the closure of the QIP issue on 12 June 2020. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 70 per share (including a premium of Rs 69 per equity share), for the equity shares to be allotted to the eligible qualified institutional buyers in the issue.
