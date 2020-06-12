Board of Redington India approves appointment of CEO- India Distribution Business

At meeting held on 11 June 2020The Board of Redington India has approved the change in the designation of Ramesh Natarajan from Joint Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer - India Distribution Business. This change in designation is in line with similar designations prevalent in the Group/ subsidiary companies. The Board of Directors had considered and approved the proposal of appointment of Ramesh Natarajan as Chief Executive Officer - India Distribution Business.
