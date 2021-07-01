Unichem Lab jumps on USFDA nod on aripiprazole tablets

Unichem Laboratories spurted 4.44% to Rs 331.90 after the company said it received tentative approval for ANDA of aripiprazole tablets from the US drug regulator.

Aripiprazole tablets are a generic version of Abilify of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. The drug is indicated for Schizophrenia, Irritability Associated with Autistic Disorder and treatment of Tourette's disorder. Product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad plant on receipt of full approval.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 17.19 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter decreased 5.5% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 274.12 crore.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world.

