Petronet LNG signs non-binding MoU with Tellurian Inc. at Houston, USA

Petronet LNG has signed a Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tellurian Inc. on 21 September 2019 at Houston, USA wherein the Company and its affiliates will like to explore possibility of purchase of up to 5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (5 MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Driftwood project concurrent with equity investment.

The process is subject to due diligence and approval of respective Board of Directors.

