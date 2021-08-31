RattanIndia Enterprises forms an Advisory Board

RattanIndia Enterprises has formed an Advisory Board with a mix of distinguished industry experts and new age entrepreneurs. Advisory board will advise the management on i) Investment Strategy ii) Review of Investment Proposals iii) Monitoring performance of Investee companies and subsidiaries and iv) assist management with external relationships and any other specific tasks.

Initial members of the Advisory Board will be the following: I. Arun Duggal, Chairman of ICRA (A Subsidiary of Moody's USA) and ex-Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America - India II. Yashish Dahiya, Co-founder and Group CEO of Policybazaar III Ranu Vohra, Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Avendus Capital IV.

Jan Preiss, Co-founder and CEO of Oxford Latinitas, UK V. Rajiv Rattan, Founder and Chairman, RattanIndia Group VI. Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chairperson, Rattanindia Enterprises

Anjali Rattan Nashier will chair the Advisory Board. The company may expand its Advisory Board further with more members who are prominent and distinguished in their field like the present members.

